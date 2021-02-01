Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman arrested on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles, animals
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Denham Springs woman was arrested on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year old Madyson Daenen.
Deputies were notified about a case involving the possible possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post when detectives interviewed Daenen, " At that time, electronic devices were seized. While this investigation is still ongoing, detectives did uncover evidence which led to her recent arrest on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals."
Daenen was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, with a bond amount of $13,400,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebrate Black History: BRG Nurses honored for their efforts under unjust circumstances
-
2021 marked as most deadly month in EBR history
-
BR Police confirm one victim suffered minor injuries in N. Ardenwood shooting
-
Traffic Alert: Monday morning crash along Florida at N. 22nd Street
-
Biden to meet with Senators to discuss GOP COVID economic relief offer
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary