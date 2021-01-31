Denham Springs woman arrested on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles and animals

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Denham Springs woman was arrested on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year old Madyson Daenen.

Deputies were notified about a case involving the possible possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post when detectives interviewed Daenen, " At that time, electronic devices were seized. While this investigation is still ongoing, detectives did uncover evidence which led to her recent arrest on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals."

Daenen was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.