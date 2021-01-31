47°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman arrested on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles and animals
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Denham Springs woman was arrested on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year old Madyson Daenen.
Deputies were notified about a case involving the possible possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post when detectives interviewed Daenen, " At that time, electronic devices were seized. While this investigation is still ongoing, detectives did uncover evidence which led to her recent arrest on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals."
Daenen was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
-
Capital area educators deem in-person learning safe and effective amid pandemic
-
Baton Rouge General getting half of weekly COVID vaccine allotment
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge child spreads the love to local nursing homes
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary