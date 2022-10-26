Denham Springs woman, 20, struck and killed by truck on I-10; driver arrested for DWI

BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police responded to a stalled vehicle on I-10 west in Breaux Bridge shortly after 2 a.m. on October 25. Shortly after arrival, troopers found a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck, and the truck had stopped just past the stalled car.

The pedestrian, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, later died from injuries she sustained after being hit by the truck. Troopers report she had been in the stalled vehicle before she was hit.

Ben Latiolais, 26, was driving the pickup truck that hit Georgeson. A breathalyzer sample suggested his blood-alcohol level was over the legal driving limit at the time.

Latiolais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI.