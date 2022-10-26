Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman, 20, struck and killed by truck on I-10; driver arrested for DWI
BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Wednesday morning.
Louisiana State Police responded to a stalled vehicle on I-10 west in Breaux Bridge shortly after 2 a.m. on October 25. Shortly after arrival, troopers found a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck, and the truck had stopped just past the stalled car.
The pedestrian, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, later died from injuries she sustained after being hit by the truck. Troopers report she had been in the stalled vehicle before she was hit.
Ben Latiolais, 26, was driving the pickup truck that hit Georgeson. A breathalyzer sample suggested his blood-alcohol level was over the legal driving limit at the time.
Trending News
Latiolais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly bus crash on Florida Boulevard
-
Metro Council could vote to remove Parish Attorney Andy Dotson after Stormwater...
-
Flu and RSV on the rise, closes at least one school
-
Navy veteran's truck and tools stolen from driveway
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Records expose lack of transparency tied to ill-fated stormwater plan
Sports Video
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...
-
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win