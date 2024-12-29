Denham Springs teenager killed in car wreck Saturday night

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs teenager was killed in a car wreck near Gravesbriar Drive Saturday night, Louisiana State Police say.

Officials said 17-year-old Johnathan Orellana-Alas was driving along LA 1019, near Gravesbriar Drive around 8 p.m. when his car traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch, hit a culvert and a utility pole.

Orellana-Alas was properly restrained but suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected.