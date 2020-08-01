Denham Springs restaurant defying orders from LDH to shutdown

DENHAM SPRINGS - One Denham Springs restaurant has caught the attention of the Louisiana Health Department.

On Friday, Firehouse BBQ was given a notice by LDH to close down operations after the department received numerous complaints about the restaurant not following Gov. John Bel Edwards mask mandate.

LDH started receiving complaints about the restaurant after visitors noticed a sign on their window stating:

Masks NOT REQUIRED NOTICE To All Firehouse BBQ Customers:

The use of masks for extended periods of time during shifts by our employees has caused several medical reactions that are negatively impacting their ability to perform their positions. Since rebreathing their own Carbon Dioxide over a period of time can and has led to symptoms such as migraines and anxiety attacks and other medical conditions. We are no longer requiring employees to wear a mask. The heat and exertion in a restaurant environment also compounds the issue, and must take care of our employees and their health.

Therefore, customers and employees are given the option to wear a mask or not. It is not mandated in our store. If you have concerns about your health, feel free to call for curbside service and a gloved and masked employee will deliver the food to your vehicle.

According to Aly Neel from LDH, LDH took the time to try and explain to the owner why the mandate and restrictions were in place and gave them a chance to comply. Neel says that if Firehouse BBQ does not close their doors they will be taken to court.