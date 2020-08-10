Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A restaurant that refused to close after losing its permit for defying the statewide mask mandate was served a judge's order requiring that it close its doors.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the parent company of Firehouse BBQ was served a temporary restraining order Monday calling for it to shut down. The state announced last week that a judge had signed the order after the restaurant stayed open all week despite losing its permit.

As of Monday morning, the restaurant was still taking customers.

