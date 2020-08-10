91°
Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A restaurant that refused to close after losing its permit for defying the statewide mask mandate was served a judge's order requiring that it close its doors.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the parent company of Firehouse BBQ was served a temporary restraining order Monday calling for it to shut down. The state announced last week that a judge had signed the order after the restaurant stayed open all week despite losing its permit.
As of Monday morning, the restaurant was still taking customers.
You can read more on the temporary restraining order here.
