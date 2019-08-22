90°
Denham Springs restaurant damaged in overnight fire
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials say a Denham Springs restaurant was damaged in an overnight fire.
The fire was reported around 2:43 a.m. at Ike's Kickin Chicken on LA 16. The cause of the blaze hasn't been released at this time.
Authorities didn't say if there were any injuries.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
