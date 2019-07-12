86°
Denham Springs residents allowed to relocate vehicles to school parking lots
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish school system is allowing residents to relocate their vehicles to three parking lots at area schools to avoid flood damage.
Superintendent Joe Murphy announced that the parking lots at Grey's Creek Elementary, Juban Parc Elementary, and Juban Parc Junior High have been opened. The three campuses didn't take on water in 2016.
Grey’s Creek Elementary is located at the intersection of Hwy 1033 and Hwy 16, and the two Juban Parc schools are located on Brown Road, across the street from one another.
