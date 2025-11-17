Denham Springs Police searching for man who robbed Off The Hook employee at gunpoint

DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food employee at gunpoint.

According to police, the man, dressed in a black hoodie and mask, is believed to have followed the employee from the bank to the Off The Hook parking lot on Friday around 11:20 a.m.

Police added that the man held the employee at gunpoint and took $500 from the restaurant before leaving in a dark-colored colored Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say that the truck, driven by another person, drove southbound on South Range Avenue.