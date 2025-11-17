78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs Police searching for man who robbed Off The Hook employee at gunpoint

1 hour 52 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 12:32 PM November 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food employee at gunpoint. 

According to police, the man, dressed in a black hoodie and mask, is believed to have followed the employee from the bank to the Off The Hook parking lot on Friday around 11:20 a.m.

Police added that the man held the employee at gunpoint and took $500 from the restaurant before leaving in a dark-colored colored Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say that the truck, driven by another person, drove southbound on South Range Avenue.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days