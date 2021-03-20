63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs Police search for two suspects accused of stealing construction supplies

6 hours 41 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, March 20 2021 Mar 20, 2021 March 20, 2021 9:59 AM March 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing supplies from a new construction site on Cockerham Road.

One of the suspects is said to drive a Nissan Titan and the other rides a four-wheeler.

Authorities are asking the public to help identify the two people. Anyone who knows anything regarding the identity and whereabouts of the individuals are asked to contact Denham Springs detectives.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days