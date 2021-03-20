Denham Springs Police search for two suspects accused of stealing construction supplies

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing supplies from a new construction site on Cockerham Road.

One of the suspects is said to drive a Nissan Titan and the other rides a four-wheeler.

Authorities are asking the public to help identify the two people. Anyone who knows anything regarding the identity and whereabouts of the individuals are asked to contact Denham Springs detectives.