Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross I-12

1 hour 4 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 10:02 PM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking down I-12, the Denham Springs Police Department said.

Police were called to the scene around 7:02 p.m. According to witness statements to police, the person was walking on the inside shoulder of I-12 and was struck when trying to cross the interstate.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

