Denham Springs police officer accused of sex crimes extradited from Texas, booked into Livingston Parish jail

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs police officer was arrested in Texas on a warrant for sex crimes against a juvenile and extradited to Livingston Parish to be booked in jail Wednesday.

The Denham Springs Police Department said Aug. 26 that Officer Joseph "Reid" Copeland resigned from the department shortly after they opened a criminal investigation into his alleged sex crimes.

Tuesday afternoon, Copeland was taken into custody in Irving, Texas, and will be extradited back to Livingston Parish.

Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement:

"While this is still an ongoing investigation, we can tell you that the Denham Springs Police Chief asked us to look into an incident that occurred around the 19th of August 2022. Through our investigation, warrants were issued for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile & Malfeasance in Office for Joseph Reid Copeland. We also have reason to believe Copeland is no longer in the area at this time. We’re asking anyone with information to call us at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP. I’d also like to add that the Denham Springs Police Chief & members of his department have cooperated fully with our investigation & continue to do so."

After 10 p.m. Friday, the police department released a statement saying a warrant was issued for Copeland's arrest. He faces charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office.

Officer Copeland was recently honored as the 2022 Peace Officer of the Year by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club at their annual ceremony in May.

Denham Springs police said they could provide no further information about the investigation.

This is a developing story.