42°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer involved in crash Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A Denham Springs Police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday.
The Denham Springs Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Range and Railroad avenues.
Police said the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt.
Trending News
The crash is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cold weather leaves Baton Rouge drivers stranded, dead batteries blamed
-
Man killed in RV fire in St. John Parish, state fire marshal...
-
TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction...
-
Police arrest woman in Biloxi accused of making threatening phone calls to...
-
Third person arrested in connection with deadly beating, shooting incident in November
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU