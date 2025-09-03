Denham Springs Police looking for spray-paint vandal who tagged six buildings in Antique Village

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a vandal who spray-painted six different buildings in and around Denham Springs' Antique Village.

The Denham Springs Police Department shared a video of a person spray-painting the James Drug Store around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The next morning, police responded to at least five other buildings that were tagged.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact law enforcement.