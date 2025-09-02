90°
Denham Springs Police looking for spray-paint vandal

By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a vandal who spray painted on the back of a Denham Springs drug store. 

The Denham Springs Police Department shared a video of a person spray painting James Drug Store around 11:45 p.m. Monday. 

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact law enforcement. 

