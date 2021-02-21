Denham Springs pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Lockhart Road

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was fatally struck by a car when he was sitting in the roadway Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police responded to Lockhart Road (LA Hwy 1026) located east of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish around 7 p.m. in regards to a man being struck by a vehicle.

The crash took the life of 30-year-old Daniel Tarver of Denham Springs.

Through an investigation troopers discovered that when Tarver was sitting in the eastbound lane on Lockhart Road a 2017 Ford Fusion hit him.

Tarver was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to LSP.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Tarver and the driver of the Ford for testing.