Denham Springs man gets nearly $400k bond after being arrested for dealing drugs

Wednesday, July 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division agents arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly dealing drugs from his Denham Springs home. 

LPSO said they began investigating Deon "Hoggie" Jones, 43, after complaints that he was dealing drugs from his house on Florida Boulevard. Agents arrested Jones after they say they found cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, lorazepam, Adderall, ecstasy and promethazine in his home. Investigators say they also found materials to make crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, scales, a handgun and $10,023 in cash. 

Jones was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center on an array of drug dealing and firearm charges. His bond was set at $376,400.

