Denham Springs man arrested on child porn charges now faces several other child sex crimes charges
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man arrested in 2024 on 50 counts of child porn is now being accused of soliciting minors from across the world.
Cory Thames, 35, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in September 2024 after deputies found that Thames was browsing child pornography on the dark web.
More than a year later, deputies learned that Thames had been communicating with girls ranging in age from eight to 15 years old on social media and producing child pornography.
Detectives identified eleven of the victims, who were from Louisiana, across the United States and some from other countries.
Deputies eventually booked Thames on an additional 50 counts of production of child porn, as well as 14 counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of minors.
