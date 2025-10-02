81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man arrested in LPSO child porn investigation booked on more charges

2 hours 24 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 4:57 PM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who was arrested in a child porn investigation in July was booked on new charges. 

Livingston Parish deputies finished a full forensic search of 27-year-old Connor Teague's devices and found thousands of photos and videos of child sexual abuse material. 

Deputies said Teague had a folder called "Nudity" with 4,218 pictures and videos inside and a folder called "Suspected CSAM," which had 7,790 photo files. 

LPSO said between the two folders, there were multiple videos of children, including toddlers and infants, having sex with adults and animals. 

Trending News

Teague was booked with an additional 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material of victims under the age of 13. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days