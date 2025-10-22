80°
Denham Springs man arrested for child pornography, allegedly produced videos

1 hour 48 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 2:53 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a man for possession of child pornography after he allegedly produced seven videos that led detectives to discover a child victim.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Brandon Wayne Howlett was in possession and distributed a file of child sexual abuse material, leading them to discover seven videos produced by him that were sexual in nature. Detectives were able to identify a child victim.

Howlett was booked for one count of child sexual abuse material, seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and seven counts of video voyeurism.

