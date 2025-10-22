79°
Denham Springs man arrested for child pornography, allegedly produced videos
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a man for possession of child pornography after he allegedly produced seven videos that led detectives to discover a child victim.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Brandon Wayne Howlett was in possession and distributed a file of child sexual abuse material, leading them to discover seven videos produced by him that were sexual in nature. Detectives were able to identify a child victim.
Howlett was booked for one count of child sexual abuse material, seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and seven counts of video voyeurism.
