Denham Springs man arrested after trying to arrange sex with a minor
DENHAM SPRINGS - A married man was arrested after arranging sex with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Dean Ockman first contacted the fake account Aug. 4.
Before attempting to arrange sex, Ockman sent messages to whom he believed was a young girl and tried to make sure the account was genuine.
"But don't want ur mom and dad to put me in jail hehe," Ockman said in a message that was in the arrest documents. "Police are some bad guys at times but it's to keep kids safe I get it"
Ockman added that two men he worked with had been caught after trying to arrange sex with minors. Arrest documents said that afterward, Ockman explained "different sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the 15-year-old female."
After more than a month of messaging back and forth, Ockman was arrested on Sept. 27 for indecent behavior with a minor and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
