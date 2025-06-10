73°
Denham Springs man allegedly secretly filming women at Juban Crossing, Wal-Mart arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man who was allegedly secretly filming women in Livingston Parish stores has been arrested.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Tyler Washington followed women at Juban Crossing and other retail locations like Wal-Mart and took photos of women without their knowledge.
Sheriff Jason Ard said LPSO has video of Washington wearing disguises in the stores while trying not to be caught. Deputies said Washington was taking the videos for "sexual gratification."
Washington was booked with four counts of stalking and video voyeurism. Ard said there may be more victims and asked anyone who believes they may have been filmed to call (225) 686-2241.
