Denham Springs man accused of stealing from Walker hardware store arrested
WALKER — On Tuesday, police arrested a Denham Springs man accused of felony theft at a Walker hardware store.
Carlee Gerald, 61, was arrested and charged with felony theft by Walker Police. Gerald was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Earlier in April, the Walker Police Department said a man was seen driving a red pickup truck after he stole multiple generators.
WBRZ has reached out to Walker Police to see if Gerald was the man accused of stealing generators.
