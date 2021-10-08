Denham Springs High hosting robotics competition

DENHAM SPRINGS - An event that will allow Louisiana teens to show off their creativity and technical skill is taking place this weekend.

Robotics teams from high schools in Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma will compete in a Saturday, October 9 competition at Denham Springs High School’s Hornsby Gym.

The 8th Annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Robotics Competition and Festival is sponsored by Dow Chemical.

During the competition, the gym will be transformed into a space station, where students will compete with giant robots battling on a field designed from the minds of Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change.

The winning team will receive the coveted Red Stick Rumble Trophy.

This year’s event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it will be the first FIRST Robotics Competition held in more than two years because of the COVID pandemic.

The 2021 competition season occurred virtually, and many members of each attending team have never seen a FIRST Robotics Competition in person.

“Offering this opportunity to these team members is not just about competition but about continuing the hope that things are getting back to normal where one day soon we will all be competing together in official competitions,” said Daniel Eiland, the event director of the Dow Red Stick Rumble.

Eiland said the event is open to the public to view.

Food will be provided by the Denham Springs High School Snack Bar.

The competition will include Louisiana teams from Denham Springs, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Brusly, Boutte, St. Gabriel, Mandeville, and Destrehan, as well as teams from Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Dow Chemical is a Strategic Sponsor of FIRST® Robotics and the Title Sponsor of the Dow Red Stick Rumble, working through their Dow STEMtheGap™ initiative to improve the infrastructure of STEM throughout the state and nation.

FIRST® Robotics is an international youth organization that operates the FIRST Robotics Competition, FIRST LEGO League, FIRST LEGO League Jr., and FIRST Tech Challenge competitions.

It was founded by Dean Kamen and Woodie Flowers, graduates of Louisiana Polytechnic Institute.