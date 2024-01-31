Denham Springs fire results in closure of Florida Boulevard; road now re-opened

UPDATE: Florida Boulevard has now been re-opened in both directions.

-----

DENHAM SPRINGS - A fire at Womack's Head and Block Shop resulted in the closure of Florida Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Boulevard is currently shut down between River Run Drive and 4-H Club Road as a result of the fire.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.