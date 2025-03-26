82°
Denham Springs fire officials work house fire on River Run Drive

2 hours 35 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, March 26 2025 Mar 26, 2025 March 26, 2025 3:24 PM March 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Fire officials responded to a house fire on River Run Drive on Wednesday morning, according to the Denham Springs Fire Department.

The fire took place at the 1500 block of River Run Drive. Officials say flames were coming from the rear of the home; images showed a damaged garage area as well as smoke coming from the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. Officials did not provide a cause for the fire.

