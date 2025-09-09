90°
Denham Springs fire officials rescue dog from dashboard of wrecked vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS - Fire officials rescued a dog trapped in a dashboard of a wrecked vehicle after a towing company's staff found the dog Tuesday.
The Denham Springs Fire Department posted that they were able to use specialized tools to access the confined space without causing further harm to the dog.
The dog was successfully rescued and turned over to family members.
