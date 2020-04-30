Denham Springs church to distribute groceries to those in need, Thursday

Photo: Healing Place Church / Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Healing Place Church, determined to assist those impacted by the virus pandemic, is handing out free groceries in Denham Springs, Thursday.

The initiative, called "Feed the Need," will begin at 11 a.m (cars will not be allowed to line up before 9:30 a.m.) at the church's Denham Campus, which is at 569 Florida Avenue SW.

Those in need of food should drive up to the feeding line and pick up groceries via the drive-thru operation the church will set up.

However, please keep in mind that supplies for this outreach will be limited and grocery items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.