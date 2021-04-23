Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return

DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall in Denham Springs, antique dealer Floyd Breaud shows off all of the unique pieces of furniture he's hoping to sell Saturday at the city's annual Spring Festival.

"We've got something for everybody," said Breaud. "There's going to be a lot of people in isles. You'll hardly be able to get around. It helps all these dealers sell stuff that's been slow over the pandemic, so it's going to be a great thing."

The festival usually takes over the Antique District in the fall and spring each year, but in 2020 the events were forced to cancel because of the pandemic.

It was a major economic blow for many of the area's small businesses.

"The festival income is used to promote the Antique Village with advertising. The pandemic shut down our festivals which is about 70 percent of our fundraising for the Denham Springs Merchants Association," said Al Bye, president of the Antique Dealers Merchants Association.

Bye is also the festival coordinator, and says he's looking forward to the festival's return.

"We've got plenty of food booths, and 150 regular booths. Also, the farmer's market in Denham Springs will be on the southside of the railroad tracks," said Bye.

Pandemic safety measures will be in place to adhere with the governor's mandate.

"We're asking people to try and be careful. Social distance, wear your mask, and try to keep hand sanitizer," said Bye.

Local merchants are filled with excitement, and are ready for the much needed economic boost.

The spring festival will be in the Denham Springs Antique Village Saturday from 9a.m. to 4 p.m.