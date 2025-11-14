76°
Demolition ceremony at Denham Springs Elementary set for Tuesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Schools is holding a special "demolition" ceremony Tuesday morning at one of its flood-damaged facilities. Denham Springs Elementary is one of three schools still unoccupied since the 2016 flood.
"The temporary site has been really good to us but there's nothing like going home," said Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Heavy machinery will demolish one of the school's buildings after a ceremony celebrating the district's progress. The event begins at 9 AM.
Two other schools in the district are also awaiting repairs, Southside Elementary and Middle. Rebuilding efforts are expected to last a couple years.
