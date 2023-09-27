90°
Democrats ready to fight to make Mueller report public
WASHINGTON (AP) - A top House Democrat has threatened to call special counsel Robert Mueller to Capitol Hill, subpoena documents and sue the Trump administration if the full report on Mueller's Russia investigation is not made public.
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that his committee will keep close watch on new Attorney General William Barr to see if he were "to try to bury any part of this report." Schiff also pledged to "take it to court if necessary."
He said anything less than complete disclosure would leave Barr, who now oversees the investigation, with "a tarnished legacy."
