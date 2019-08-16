96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Democrats plan early return for work on gun legislation

2 hours 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 August 16, 2019 12:10 PM August 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will be returning early from their summer recess to consider gun-violence legislation in the wake of this month's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York announced Friday that his panel will gather on Sept. 4 to consider a series of bills, including one that would ban high-capacity magazines of ammunition. The panel will also hold a hearing later in September to examine military-style assault weapons, which many Democrats want to ban.

Democrats are also pushing the Senate to take up legislation already passed by the House that would bolster background checks for gun purchases. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed a new openness to gun legislation in the wake of the shootings.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days