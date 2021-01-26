71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Democrats introduce proposal to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025

Tuesday, January 26 2021
Source: NBC News
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - House and Senate Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday that would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 over the next five years. 

The bill, if passed would increase the minimum wage to $9.50 in 2021, $11 in 2022, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024, and finally $15 in 2025. The current minimum wage is $7.25.

This is a developing story. 

