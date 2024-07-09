DEMCO sending linemen, workers to Texas to help with Beryl aftermath

CENTRAL - DEMCO is sending 14 linemen, trucks, and equipment to North Louisiana to help with power restoration efforts there in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with DEMCO officials Tuesday morning about how they're helping our neighbors.

"It is unusual that a storm this severe would be this early in the season, however, we are part of a mutual aid agreement in our state that works with other states to assist electric cooperatives in the southeast region and around the country actually. So, we are happy to answer the call when it comes through our statewide organization to send our crews and our crews are happy to go help out other crewmen in the area," DEMCO spokesperson, David Latona, said.

Twelve parishes are dealing with over 23-thousand power outages.