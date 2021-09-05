DEMCO power restoration update

DEMCO reported Sunday that 64% of meters are back in service with remaining outages totaling 40,463. Sixty percent of distribution line miles are back in service, and 37 of 43 substations are receiving transmission.

Until the transmission system is repaired to power substations we continue to use power switching technology, rerouting power from other areas in our system.

Estimated times of restoration for local lines and homes are pending until after transmission is restored.



To view the outage map click here.