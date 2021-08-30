Demco: Nearly 100,000 without power; crews now working to restore power

BATON ROUGE - Recovery efforts are unfolding in the capital region Monday morning.

The efforts begin with power crews working to get electricity back on to the thousands who are in the dark as a result of Ida's devastating winds.

WBRZ spoke with a Demco representative who provided an update on the situation early Monday.

David Latona of Demco told WBRZ that as of 6:30 a.m. tens of thousands are without electricity.

Latona said, "Right now we are just side of 100,000 without power. That's close to 100 percent of our membership. So, we are in full restoration mode."

He urged citizens to remain at home and safe instead of driving around unnecessarily Monday morning. This will clear the way for first responders and emergency workers who need to be on the roads.

Among those on the nearly deserted streets Monday morning are Demco's crews.

Latona said that since Ida left the region and was downgraded to a Tropical Storm, Demco crews are able safely take to the streets and begin assessing damage so as to get power restored.

As linemen proceed with their work, Demco will continue to update customers as to when power will be restored.