DEMCO continuing to restore power Thursday morning, says 430 outages remain in EBR

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Feb. 18) morning, DEMCO announced that it had restored power to over 11,000 meters and that 3,423 remain without electricity.

The company reports that restoration efforts from Wednesday morning until Thursday at 10 a.m. are as follows:

Ascension - 2 outages, down from 75

E. Baton Rouge – 430 outages, down from 2,843

E. Feliciana - 18 outages, down from 694

Livingston - 1,978 outages, down from 7,795

St. Helena – 973 outages, down from 2,684

Tangipahoa - 16 outages, down from 80

The company added that crews are working around the clock to remove trees and tree limbs around power lines in order to begin repairs to infrastructure.

DEMCO's current restoration plan includes the transportation of off-road equipment, diggers, lighting, transformers, poles, cross-arms and wires, in addition to all the manpower to operate the equipment and facilitate the repairs.

Additional crews will arrive Thursday to provide more boots on the ground to assist with repairs and restorations.

