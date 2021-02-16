DEMCO carrying out 'days-long' plan to restore power

CENTRAL - DEMCO said Tuesday it is still working to restore power for its thousands of customers affected by this week's winter weather.

The company said in a brief statement that it is working to repair broken poles in 36 locations and downed powerlines in 127 different spots. DEMCO suggested that restoring power to all of its customers would likely take days.

"Damage is extensive and weather conditions continue to strain poles and wires. We are embarking on a days-long restoration plan," the company said.

DEMCO added that areas hit worst in its service area include Central, Greensburg and the following zip codes: 70706, 70726, 70785, 70441, 70739, 70722, 70453, 70817, 70744, 70422, 70444, 70814, 70791, 70770, 70818.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 13,000 DEMCO customers are still without power in the southeast Louisiana region. That number includes about half of the company's customers in St. Helena Parish.