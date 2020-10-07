Latest Weather Blog
School closures ahead of Hurricane Delta
Ahead of Hurricane Delta, several schools throughout the capital area have canceled class.
East Baton Rouge:
- The Dunham School: Closed on Friday, Oct. 9, both in-person and online. ACT testing scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, will also be canceled.
- FranU: Closed on Friday, Oct. 9.
Assumption Parish:
All Assumption Parish public schools will be close early Thursday, Oct. 8, and remain closed all day on Friday, Oct. 9. School hours for Thursday's partial closure are listed below:
- Assumption High & Bayou L’Ourse Primary: 7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Belle Rose, Labadieville, & Napoleonville Middle: 7:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Pierre Part Elementary: 7:55 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Labadieville Primary: 8:10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Belle Rose & Napoleonville Primary: 8:25 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Ascension Parish:
Ascension Parish Public School officials announced on Wednesday that the district will remain open on Thursday, Oct. 8, and will announce Friday plans later that day.