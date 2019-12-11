Delta planning to offer larger plane to fly LSU fans from Baton Rouge to Peach Bowl

BATON ROUGE – Delta plans to add a special, larger aircraft to its fleet to fly LSU fans from Baton Rouge to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl at the end of the month.

An MD 88, a 148-foot, near 148-passenger plane, will be added to Friday outbound service from the Baton Rouge airport. Delta is scheduled to operate the airplane with a return flight from Atlanta to Baton Rouge Sunday.

The departing flight to Georgia was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. A 1 hour, 36-minute flight would land passengers in Atlanta at about 1:06 Friday afternoon. The flight is scheduled to return to Baton Rouge Sunday, departing Hartsfield-Jackson airport at about 12:30 eastern time, landing in Baton Rouge at 1:14.

Atlanta to Baton Rouge seating availability and fares were not set as of this post, but outbound trips from Baton Rouge to Atlanta advertised a roundtrip estimate of about $800-$900.

An MD 88 is roughly the size of the popular Boeing 737. On its scheduled departure and arrival to Baton Rouge, the Delta flight would be the largest passenger plane operating from BTR on those two days.

The Baton Rouge airport is capitalizing on LSU’s perfect football season and so are the airlines. United offered a direct-to-Austin flight when the Tigers visited the Longhorns in September. United added its 737 airliner to the schedule for the special roundtrip service.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz