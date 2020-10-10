Delta becomes tropical storm after blowing through La.

TROPICAL STORM DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 1am Saturday, Tropical Storm Delta was moving north northeast at 15mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph. Delta made landfall in Creole, Louisiana around 6:01pm Friday evening.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS continue for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES have been posted through Saturday afternoon for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Downpours from Delta could result in an additional 1-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts leading to areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Remember to never drive across a flooded road.

Tonight: Tropical storm conditions will be possible through much of the night. Expect on and off showers, some could fall heavily. Within tropical rain bands we will have the greatest risk of gusty winds. Otherwise, a very muggy air mass will prevent temperatures from falling beyond the mid 70s. Through Saturday morning, impacts related to Delta will include:

Winds: Sustained winds over 39mph are likely along and west of the Mississippi River, some much higher gusts 55mph+ are possible as well. Especially where those maximum gusts occur, tree damage and power outages are possible.





Tornadoes: Brief tornadoes may occur Friday night. Be alert to any warnings.

Rain: Any lingering rain bands could drop an additional 1-3 inches over the local area. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible, especially under any heavy rain bands.

*On Thursday night, a heavy cluster of thunderstorms dumped 6-9 inches of rain on a very small area, but right on top of the Comite and Amite river basins. Some river rises have occurred and any additional rain could cause the forecast crests to go higher.





River Flooding:

Comite: subdivisions between the Comite River and Beaver Bayou will have moderate flooding. High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground.

Amite: flooding will occur on the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood.

Up Next:

Delta is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday afternoon with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. Largely dry and seasonable conditions are expected for most of next week. A cold front is even expected to move through by Wednesday to scale back temperatures and humidity. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

