Delta becomes Category 2 hurricane; Governor encourages La to be watchful, prepare

BATON ROUGE — According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta intensified overnight and, as of Tuesday morning, has become a category 2 hurricane.

#Delta has continued to rapidly intensify overnight and is now at category-2 strength. Here are the Key Messages for this #hurricane on this early Tuesday morning. The latest NHC forecast is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/MUal1JCwHZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2020

Meteorologists say the system will bring extremely dangerous hurricane conditions to the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula beginning early Wednesday.

After impacting the Yucatan Peninsula, Delta is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast later this week and possibly bring storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday or Friday night.

That said, weather experts agree Delta's exact track and future intensity remain uncertain. So, the storm system's path is subject to change and meteorologists are watching it closely.

In Louisiana, officials are continuing to warn residents to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urged the public to watch weather reports and make hurricane preparations.

In a statement that was issued Monday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards said: “It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle. It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously. That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand.”

To keep up with the latest on Hurricane Delta's movements expected track, refer to WBRZ's Hurricane Center, which is available here.

The WBRZ Weather Team is available on every platform. Weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on Apple or Android device. And, follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates while you are on the go.