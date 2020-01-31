Delta, American Airlines suspending flights to China

Photo: Delta Airlines Facebook page

Delta Airlines and American Airlines are suspending all of its flights to China as a result of the coronavirus scare.

ABC News reports that as the country deals with 9,600 coronavirus cases, Delta has decided to temporarily suspend flights to China from Feb. 6 until April 30.

Flights will continue to operate until Feb. 5 to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so.

The last China-bound flight will depart on Feb. 3.

American Airlines canceled all of its China flights shortly after Delta made its announcement. American said flight suspensions were effectively immediately and would run through March 27.

Though other U.S. carriers continue to offer limited flights to China, United Airlines has suspended 356 flights and American Airlines has suspended two flights.