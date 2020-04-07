Delta Airlines donates over 200,000 pounds of food to U.S. relief agencies

With so few people flying due to the global pandemic, Delta Airlines has a lot of food items that could easily just lay around, uneaten.

But instead of allowing it to go to waste the company is providing more than 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals, community food banks and other organizations around the world to support people in need as well as relief workers assisting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of these perishable food items have gone to Feeding America partner agencies across the U.S. and other charities, including Georgia Food & Resource Center and Missouri's Carthage Crisis Center. ?

In an additional way of supporting relief workers, in March Delta began providing medical professionals with free flights and began utilizing Delta's wholly owned aircraft interiors subsidiary, Delta Flight Products, to manufacture face shields to protect hospital workers.