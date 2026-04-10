Delta Airlines adds flights for LSU away matchups ahead of 2026 season

BATON ROUGE — Delta Airlines has more than 40 extra flights ahead of the college football season in an attempt to increase capacity for fans traveling to several games, including five LSU games.

The new seasonal boost features nonstop flights and 27 aircraft upgauges for the most anticipated games of the 2026 college football season.

The added flights include new Friday and Sunday nonstop service to high-demand matchups, larger aircraft with more frequency on popular routes across the country, additional service from college towns and alumni cities and convenient schedules designed around weekend kickoffs and fan travel patterns.

Added flights for LSU games included Sept. 4 and Sept. 6 for the Tigers' matchup against Clemson, Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 for the game against Kentucky, Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 for the game against Alabama, Nov. 13 and 15 for the game against Texas and Nov. 20 and Nov. 22 when the Tigers play at Tennessee.

Click here for a full list of the added flights.