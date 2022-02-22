Latest Weather Blog
Capitol City Produce deliveryman killed by stray bullet while making stop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. - A delivery driver working for a Baton Rouge-based food distributor was caught in a shooting and killed while making a stop in Mississippi.
The shooting unfolded around 10 a.m. Monday outside a Dollar General in Jackson, Mississippi. The Jackson Police Department shared images taken from a surveillance feed at the store showing an argument between two men that led up to the gunfire.
WAPT identified the victim as 45-year-old Terik Domino, a driver for Capitol City Produce who was making a delivery at the store when the fight broke out. Police said one of the men involved in the argument pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Domino, who police said was not involved in the confrontation, was shot in his side and died at a hospital a short while later.
Police are still searching for the two men involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 601-355-8477.
