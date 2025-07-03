Delegate from Ascension Parish will attend Boys Nation in Washington

HAMMOND - An incoming senior at East Ascension High School will be one of two Louisiana delegates to attend the 2025 Boys Nation conference, a chance for teenagers to learn about leadership and citizenship at every level.

Boys Nation is hosted each year in Washington and gives boys from around the country a chance to participate in mock elections, political parties, legislation and government operations.

Alex Guillot, a rising senior at East Ascension High School, was chosen to be one of two Louisiana delegates to attend the conference in Washington.

Khaymen George, a rising senior at Carencro High School, is the other delegate.